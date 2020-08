NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A boy who went missing earlier today was found in a nearby pond in his neighborhood.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found in a pond on the golf course in the Cypress Island community near Carolina Beach.

Brewer says CPR was given and the boy was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.