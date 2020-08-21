NC man accused of defrauding SBA, others of $800,000

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with various schemes that defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration and others of more than $800,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 33-year-old Dino Crnalic of Charlotte appeared in federal court in Charlotte on Friday.

Prosecutors said the alleged fraud schemes involved Crnalic’s efforts to open a sushi restaurant and fitness center near downtown Charlotte.

Crnalic was also accused of stealing the identity of at least one person and used various falsified documents in that person’s name, including a falsified U.S. passport.