NC unemployment rate higher even as employed number grows

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose in July even as the overall number of people working grew compared to June.

The Division of Employment Security announced on Friday the July jobless rate of 8.5%. It was 7.5% in June.

Over 72,000 more people were employed compared to June, but the overall labor force grew by 135,000.

The labor force includes people deciding to look for work again as businesses continue to re-emerge after COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

The state also announced this week it has formally applied for $300 in additional weekly jobless benefits through the federal government.