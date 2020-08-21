New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — N.C. State University says it has found four additional COVID-19 clusters, all linked to fraternities and sororities, while the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is tracking another cluster of infection inside a dormitory.

N.C. State emailed students on Friday saying 26 cases were ported at Sigma Nu, a week after the fraternity house hosted a party. Other clusters emerged among sorority sisters at Delta Gamma, Sigma Kappa and Zeta Tau Alpha.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, a new cluster was reported at the Carmichael residence hall.

Both universities have been forced to abandon in-person classes as the virus spreads.

