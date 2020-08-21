New outdoor classroom unveiled at Ogden Elementary School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One local elementary school is promoting socially distanced learning by moving learning to the great outdoors.

On Friday morning, Ogden Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new outdoor classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust says this could be the compromise many people have been looking for. Some students will be able to attend class in person now and socially distance in a shady outdoor space.

“Kids love it! They love something new,” Dr. Foust said. “They love the exposure to the outside, and it has a cover so it’s not going to be too hot, it blocks them from sun. It’s just amazing.”

The ribbon cutting was originally planned for March, but was pushed back because of the pandemic,