Nonprofit seeks help to repair North Carolina lighthouse

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has put the brakes on planned repairs at a 145-year-old lighthouse in eastern North Carolina.

A nonprofit that runs the Currituck Beach Lighthouse is now seeking financial help to finish the work.

The Virginian-Pilot reported this week that the lighthouse is awaiting its first makeover since being built in the 19th Century.

The Outer Banks Conservationists is hoping to raise $345,000.

Tens of thousands of people a year pay up to $10 for a ticket to climb the 162-foot tower and enjoy its panoramic view. The revenues maintain the light and the buildings on the grounds.

The tower remains closed to visitors.