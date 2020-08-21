President Trump to visit North Carolina on Monday

MILLS RIVER, NC (WTVD) — President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump will be traveling to North Carolina next week to tour a Farmers to Families Food Box site and voice support to the state’s farmers.

Trump is visiting a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River on Monday, according to a White House official. Trump will speak about the Administration’s support for American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The President will tour Flavor 1st Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes, and see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need.

Mills River is a town in Henderson County with an estimated population of about 7,000. This will be President Trump’s 11th visit to North Carolina.

The last time Trump was in North Carolina he visited FUJIFILM in Morrisville, where a COVID-19 vaccine is being manufactured.

