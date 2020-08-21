Pups up! Dogs will surf the waves this weekend in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The second annual Surf Dog Experience will take place on Pleasure Island this weekend.

Bring your pup and hit the beach at the Carolina Beach Pier Saturday morning. If the weather doesn’t hold up, the make-up date is Sunday.

It will be happening from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $30 which includes a photo and t-shirt.

Lifeguards and life vests will be on hand to keep the dogs safe while in the water.

Raffle tickets are $5 each with proceeds going to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue.