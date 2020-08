NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several New Hanover County Schools employees are forced to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.

On Friday, the school district said a Noble Middle School employee tested positive for COVID-19. The county health department conducted contact tracing and has forced six more employees at Noble Middle School to quarantine.

NHCS says the employee who tested positive was last in the building on August 17.