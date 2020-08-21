Soldier surprised with grand homecoming after final deployment

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A soldier flew into Wilmington on Friday and got a hero’s welcome at Carolina Beach.

Chief Officer Michael Applebee spent the past 30 years in the Army National Guard.

He returned home after a 10-month deployment overseas and received an extra special welcome home as he now celebrates retirement.

Applebee and his wife were given an escort to their home in Carolina Beach, where they were met by neighbors and the American Legion.

More on this heartwarming homecoming tonight on WWAY News at 11.