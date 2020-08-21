South Carolina parents arrested, charged in infant’s death

CHESTER, SC (AP) — Authorities say the parents of an infant found dead last May in a home in South Carolina have been arrested in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Chester County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Shedrick Dashun Gallman and 21-year-old Natricia Wright were arrested on Thursday in Union County, North Carolina, where they are jailed without bond on a charge of homicide by child abuse.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Suskin confirmed that the two are the parents of the child.

Officials say the child was found dead at the home on May 20. There’s been no word on how the infant died.