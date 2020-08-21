UNC-Chapel Hill pauses classes to allow students to “catch their breath”

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — UNC-Chapel Hill will pause its undergraduate classes until Wednesday in an effort to give students a time to “catch their breath” after many transitions in the past week, the university’s chancellor said.

In less than a week on campus, students were moving out of dorms and going home after in-person classes were moved online just a week into the semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

University officials announced it would allow students “to move their belongings, catch their breath and make this transition in as equitable a way as possible.” Classes will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The university will also extend its deadline from Aug. 21 to Aug. 31 for undergraduate students to drop classes without receiving a “W” mark and have their tuition pro-rated accordingly.

