Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

(AP) — Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

A team spokesman confirmed Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma.

ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. The 58-year-old is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment.

Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January.

He’s the first minority coach in franchise history.