Wife of man shot, killed by deputy says she repeatedly asked VA for help

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — The wife of Adrian Roberts is searching for answers after the 37-year-old was shot and killed by a Cumberland County deputy. Authorities say he was killed after Roberts charged at deputies with a machete.

“You took him away from me. He had dreams. He had children. You shot my husband in his home like a dog. You kicked the door down,” said Sabara Roberts. “Our son wants to know what happened to his dad. He wants to know why. I don’t have the answers.”

Roberts said her husband served a tour overseas in Kuwait. Now, their four children will grow up without a father.

According to the family attorney, Allen Rogers, it is standard for Cumberland County deputies to review and have an affidavit on hand before serving paperwork.

The affidavit and petition for involuntary commitment states that Roberts is a veteran who suffers from PTSD and schizophrenia. The document also states that he was paranoid that government officials were monitoring him, and due to his paranoia, he was arming himself with throwing knives, mace and a machete, which he kept by his bed as he slept and showered. The document also stated that his wife feared for her and the children’s safety.

