One man injured in overnight Houston Moore shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was shot overnight near the Houston Moore section of Wilmington, police say.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a 31-year-old man was found shot on the 1300 block of Willard Street.

WPD officers patrolling nearby heard the gunshots and responded to the scene.

The man was transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police say he was in stable condition as of 5 A.M. this morning.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.