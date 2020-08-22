Belarus blocks over 50 news websites amid large protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have blocked an array of news media websites reporting on the country shaken by two weeks of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Saturday that more than 50 sites had been blocked, including those of U.S.-funded Radio Liberty and Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite TV channel focusing on Belarus.

- Advertisement -

Protests unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election in which official results handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Protesters allege the results were manipulated and are calling for Lukashenko to resign.