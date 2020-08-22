Boil water order rescinded for Lake Waccamaw

Lake Waccamaw, N.C. (WWAY) – The town of Lake Waccamaw has rescinded its boil water advisory.

The town officially rescinded its system pressure advisory at 10:45 A.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The town reached this conclusion based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Lake Waccamaw Water System on August 21, 2020. The affected areas for the order started at 2600 Canal Cove Rd continuing to the end of Waccamaw Shores. It did not include the Wooded Acre Subdivision.

The system has resumed normal operations. For more information, one can contact the Town of Lake Waccamaw at 910-646-3700 or by email.