Brunswick County approves activation of debris contracts in unincorporated areas

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners moved to approve the activation of the county’s debris management and monitoring contracts for unincorporated areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias.

The Board of Commissioners approved the activation of the contracts with Southern Disaster Recovery and Tetra Tech to monitor and collect only vegetative debris in the unincorporated areas with a nearly unanimous vote on Friday. The contract will include one round of collection only.

- Advertisement -

Mobilization of the vehicles to collect debris is not expected to begin for at least another one to two weeks. The unincorporated areas of the county covered under the contracts will include gated communities, rights-of-way along private roads, and tree leaners and hangers.

The Commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of the measure, with one commissioner, Vice Chairman Randy Thompson, requesting to recusing himself from the vote.

Brunswick County’s free cleanup week at the county landfill in Bolivia will continue through this Saturday, Aug. 22 for county property owners and residents.

Related Article: Brunswick Family Assistance distributing food monthly instead of quarterly

Brunswick County will provide updates over the coming weeks on when to expect the monitoring and debris collection to start. Individuals can find the latest information about debris collection in the unincorporated areas of the county at this address. If residents are unsure that they live along a state or a private road, they can contact NCDOT at 910-754-6527 or Brunswick County GIS at 910-253-2390.