Free school supplies handed out at the MLK Center

Thousands of local students now have the school supplies they need to succeed this school year.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of local students now have the school supplies they need to succeed this school year.

The seventh annual back to school drive was held on Saturday at the Martin Luther King center in Wilmington. Cars could simply pull up to the curb to receive their box of free school supplies. A volunteer then handed them a package of supplies for each of their children.

- Advertisement -

Each box contained necessary school supplies such as paper, pencils and notebooks. In all, volunteers say they spent two days putting together all of the boxes. Everyone who volunteered worked hard in the summer heat to make sure every child in the area who needed the supplies received a box.

But according to the volunteers, it’s not just about the school supplies. For them, there is a far more important thing they hope each child gets along with the boxes.

“The school supplies are very handy because of the fact that it’s going to help the parents”, says Tammy Wynn, assistant at New Beginning Christian Church. “But it also will help the child understand that the community pulled together and made something happen for them.”