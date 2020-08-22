Harnett County state representative resigns after pleading guilty to funneling campaign cash into personal account

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) — Harnett County State Representative David Lewis resigned from his role in the North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday after pleading guilty to felonies related to his campaign finances.

According to court documents from the North Carolina Western District Court, Lewis’ campaign account sent several checks to the North Carolina GOP between 2017 and 2019–all of which were legal contributions.

However, court documents allege that in August 2018, Lewis created an account in the name of “NC GOP, Inc.,” over which he had sole authority.

In making the account, Lewis lied and said NC GOP, Inc. was a legal corporation registered in any U.S. state.

