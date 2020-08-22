Missing New Hanover Co. child dies after found in pond

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A boy who went missing by a nearby pond in his neighborhood Friday night has died.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found in a pond on the golf course in the Cypress Island community near Carolina Beach. The boy had gone missing around 5 P.M. Friday afternoon.

Brewer says family and friends searched for the boy before finding him near the pond. CPR was given and the boy was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The boy’s identification has not been released at this time by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

WWAY will bring you more information as it becomes available.