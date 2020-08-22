NC in the ‘red zone,’ but metrics are improving, White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, has been dropping in recent weeks, despite an uptick in new cases over the last couple of days.

However, metrics from the White House Coronavirus Task Force show that North Carolina still has work to do before we can reopen for good. ABC News obtained an internal report for governors from the White House task force, outlining recommendations for cities and counties in each state based on metrics from July and early August.

The report broke cities, counties and states up into either “red” or “yellow” zones. An area in the red meant that the percentage of positive cases was above 10% and the area reported more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days. A “yellow” designation, on the other hand, meant the percentage of positive tests fell between 5 and 10% and between 10 and 100 cases per 100,000 people, or either of those two metrics plus a metric from the “red” designation.

At the time of the report, the task force found that North Carolina reported 102 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, with an 8% positivity rate. For comparison, the US as a whole reported 114 cases per 100,000 people with a 7.1% positivity rate.

