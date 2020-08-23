Elderly man dies from injuries in Wrightsville Ave. wreck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An elderly man involved in a fatal crash on Wrightsville Avenue earlier this week has died.

Police say an 89-year-old Jean Rogers was driving a BMW on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 18, with a 93-year-old man in the passenger seat. When Rogers started to make a left turn from Southerland Ave. onto Wrightsville Ave., Rogers pulled in front of a Chevy Trailblazer which was travelling west on Wrightsville.

- Advertisement -

Rogers suffered critical internal injuries and was taken to NHRMC, where she died a short time after the crash.

The 93-year-old man also suffered multiple broken ribs. He passed away around 7 P.M. on Saturday, August 22. The identification of the deceased has not been released at this time.