Longest season ends with Bayern beating PSG for 6th Euro Cup

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Kingsley Coman headed Bayern Munich to a sixth European Cup title. He scored against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain to seal a 1-0 victory Sunday in the first Champions League final to be played without fans.

While Bayern won its first final since 2013, PSG has yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $1 billion being spent on players in nine years.

It completed an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick. He took charge in November with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.

The season is now over with Bayern treble winners.