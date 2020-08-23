The Cape Fear Museum is bringing history to your fingertips

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In November 1898, white supremacists burned down an African American run newspaper, fired into homes and places of worship attended by black people, and murdered at least 22, throwing some of their bodies into the Cape Fear River.

White militiamen and rough riders used this skirmish to take over local government, force out African Americans who held office, and take away black mens’ right to vote.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, this story isn’t told very often. Maybe it’s too painful to recount. But according to Dr. Jan Davidson, “In this case, the winners really did control the history.”

The new white supremacist controlled local government covered their tracks. They printed in local newspapers that instead of a coup, and riot started by African Americans took place.

It was the only successful government overthrow in the United States, and many are fighting to tell its story.

Related Article: Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck on Eastwood Road

The Cape Fear Museum of History is making that story more accessible with an online timeline documenting every event that took place during and leading up to the clash and a map of where they occurred.

When asked why its important to understand the Wilmington massacre, Davidson, one of the project’s creators, said, “If we don’t understand the past, then we can’t move forward together.”

She said the resource was a joint effort between the Cape Fear Museum, Public Library, and New Hanover County IT Department.

They hope that by telling what really happened that day in 1898, we can learn from others’ mistakes and become a better Wilmington.

To check out that online resource, follow this link.