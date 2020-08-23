Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil capital

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president has made a dramatic show of defiance against the massive protests demanding his resignation, toting a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he strode off a helicopter that landed at his residence while demonstrators massed nearby.

In the 15th day of the largest and most determined protests ever in independent Belarus, a crowd of about 200,000 rallied against President Alexander Lukashenko in a square in Minsk, the capital.

Video from the state news agency Belta showed a government helicopter landing on the grounds and Lukashenko getting off holding what appeared to be a Kalashnikov-type rifle.

Protesters say the Aug. 9 election that gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office was rigged.