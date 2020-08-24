Deputies ID man whose body was found in Cape Fear River

COLUMBS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man whose body was found in the Cape Fear River over the weekend.

On Monday, an autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh and determined the body of 54-year-old Kenneth Ross Covell, of Durham, was recovered on Saturday near Highway 11.

Information was received by the sheriff’s office earlier in the week that a possible assault had taken place and a body dumped in the Cape Fear River.

The cause of death has not been released, however, deputies suspect foul play.

If you know any information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.