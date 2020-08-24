Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection

GOLDSBORO, NC (WTVD) — A diamond is forever. At least that’s the hope, especially when it comes to your engagement ring and wedding band from your special day.

When you take those rings to a jeweler for repair or inspection, you trust nothing will happen to your rings. However, for Peggy Bell that was not the case after the jeweler lost her rings.

“These rings are special rings. Forty years! My diamond ring was from years. I’m emotional and I’m having a problem behind it.”

Her husband bought her engagement ring 40 years ago from Kay Jewelers and bought several more through the years, including her 25th anniversary ring.

To make sure the rings are covered under Kay Jewelers warranty, she took the rings to the jewelers for inspection. During the most recent inspection, according to the paperwork from Kay Jewelers, all of her rings needed repairs or to be cleaned and polished, so she left her rings there. When she went back to the jeweler to pick up the rings, she couldn’t believe what an employee told her.

“‘Didn’t the manager call you and tell you the jewelry was missing or lost?'” Bell recalled.

