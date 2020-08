PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Bacon Festival has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place in Rocky Point on October 10-11, but the posted of the festival’s Facebook page says “we have tried everything to make it happened this year, but we cannot operate under Phase 2.”



- Advertisement -

Festival organizers say they also do not foresee Phase 3 allowing large gatherings such a festivals.