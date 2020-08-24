Rocky Point man accused of setting home on fire

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is charged with arson after he allegedly set a home on fire with people inside on Sunday morning.

The Pender County 911 center received a call around 7:15 a.m. in reference to a structure fire in the 200-block of S. Alderman Street in Atkinson.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff’s office say the people inside the home were able to get out okay. The Atkinson Fire Department put out the blaze.

The Pender County Fire Marshal’s Office requested the assistance of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and after a joint investigation it was determined the fire was a result of arson.

Following an investigation, PCSO identified Hector Zapata of Rocky Point as a suspect.

Deputies arrested Zapata at his home.

Zapata was charged with first degree arson, and felony breaking and entering, and is being held in the Pender County Jail under a $2 million secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.