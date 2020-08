PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another area beach town is exploring the idea of paid parking.

Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin says the town is researching the possibility of hiring a company to manage a paid parking service.

If the town moves forward, he says it will be a benefit to citizens and not a cost.

On Monday, Medlin took to Facebook to answer some questions after getting some feedback about the idea.