UNCW student therapists provide teletherapy services for mental health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a more affordable healthcare option on its way to the area thanks to UNCW’s Psychotherapy and Assessment Clinic.

The university’s doctoral student therapists will be providing low-cost telehealth services to anyone seeking treatment for a variety of mental-health issues including anxiety and depression, both of which are on the rise during these unprecedented times.

Therapists are supervise by license clinicians in the psychology faculty.

The clinic does not require insurance, making it a great option for people in need of low-cost services that insurance may not provide.