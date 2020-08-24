Wilmington Jewish Film Festival concludes Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival concludes its Summer Series Tuesday, August 25 with the screening of How About Adolf?

In the film, what should have been a fun evening quickly gets out of hand when Thomas announces he and his pregnant girlfriend are planning to name their unborn son Adolf. As secrets are revealed and truths are dragged to light, the argument about baby names turns into a feast of childhood transgressions and hidden passions, served up for all to enjoy. How About Adolf? is an outstanding social satire in which witty dialogue and perfect timing keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film was a breakout hit at the German box office.

- Advertisement -

There will be a pre-recorded conversation with Caroline Peters, the actress who plays Elisabeth, and Barry Salwen, co-chair of our film selection committee. Frau Peters is a much sought-after actress in German film and theater and has been awarded many honors. This rare interview for American audiences, was made possible primarily because of Barry’s knowledge and experience with German culture and the language. He discusses with her how the film relates to present day society and how Germans of today deal with their historic past. A link to the interview will be posted on our website around 9:00 pm on Tuesday, below the link to view the film.

For more information, including a password to watch the film visit here.