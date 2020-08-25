7-month-old baby reunited with family after kidnapped in car at NC gas station

New surveillance video shows the moment a man stole a car from a Durham gas station with a 7-month-old baby sleeping in the backseat.

Ja’Nyla Ruebin was reunited with her family Tuesday morning three hours after someone stole the car she was inside.

Ja’Nyla’s parents said the baby was left inside their Pontiac when they stopped at the Family Fare convenience store at 2200 North Roxboro Street. Her father said he stopped to put air in the tires and then briefly went inside.

The car was left running, and a man stole the car, police said. The store clerk said the same man tried to steal a case of beer but was stopped.

Video released from the gas station shows the suspect approach the car and get inside. He then backs up out of a parking space and speeds away.

