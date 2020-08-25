American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it will furlough or lay off 19,000 employees in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic.

Flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing their jobs.

The numbers announced Tuesday are in addition to 23,500 employees who accepted buyouts, retired early or took long-term leaves of absence.

U.S. air travel has recovered slightly since April but remains down 70% from a year ago, and carriers say they need fewer workers.

In March, passenger airlines got $25 billion from the government to save jobs for six months, but that money and a ban on furloughs both expire Oct. 1.