CCSO: Drunk man on ATV leads investigator on chase in Nakina

NAKINA, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested for allegedly driving an ATV while drunk and leading authorities on a chase in Nakina.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator was following up on an investigation when he reported seeing a four wheeler driving erratically on Seven Creeks Highway.

CCSO says the investigator activated his lights and siren and attempted to stop him, but the driver continued speeding into oncoming traffic.

The ATV driver reportedly raised his middle finger at the investigator, and then exited the highway onto a dirt road just past Ervin T Richardson Road.

The investigator continued to pursue the four wheeler until it exited the dirt road onto a dirt path, according to CCSO. That’s when they established a perimeter.

The driver was identified as William Shane Rhodes, 48. He was found in the vicinity of Hoover Road and Ervin T. Richardson Road.

Rhodes was arrested and transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving while impaired.

His secured bond was set at $8,500.

“Generally speaking, one will accomplish more holding their head high instead of their middle finger,” the CCSO wrote in a news release.