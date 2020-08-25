Drive Thru Hiring Event Held In Delco

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — A drive thru job fair was held on Tuesday in Columbus County.

The event was put on by Ames Construction, a full-service heavy civil and industrial general contractor. They had openings for around 30-40 positions such as laborers, forklift operators and excavators.

- Advertisement -

Cars trickled into the parking lot of the Tri-County Job Center in Delco throughout the day. The entire interview process was conducted through the window of the cars. Many of those who attended the event were looking for a job after failed success in finding a new job during the pandemic.

“We seem to be running into a lot of people who are out of work right now, or in between jobs with the pandemic going on”, said field engineer, Mitchell Cole. “We’re excited to talk to them. It seems like we’ve got a lot of enthusiasm for people willing to work.”

Not all who made their way out to the hiring event will end up getting a job. But there were a few people who checked all the boxes Ames Construction was looking for in a new employee.

“I came here earlier to do an interview and they hired me on the spot”, stated Steven Odom. “I’ve been doing electrical for seven years now. It’s a passion of mine. It’s a good opportunity as far as a career.”

After such a strong turn out for this event, organizers say they hope to have another one in the future.