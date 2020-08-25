Lidl’s newest Wilmington location a part of major expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get ready for a new grocery store where the old Sears store used to be in Wilmington.
Lidl is coming to Independence Mall.
The company announced plans on Tuesday to open 50 new stores by the end of next year.
The one in Wilmington is already near completion.
Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about $2,000 jobs in the communities where they open.
Lidl offers a wage and benefits package that includes healthcare for all full and part-time employees.
The Independence Mall renovation will also include Dick Sporting Goods, Five Below, Ulta, and several new restaurants.