Lidl’s newest Wilmington location a part of major expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get ready for a new grocery store where the old Sears store used to be in Wilmington.

Lidl is coming to Independence Mall.

- Advertisement -

The company announced plans on Tuesday to open 50 new stores by the end of next year.

The one in Wilmington is already near completion.

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about $2,000 jobs in the communities where they open.

Related Article: Boil water advisory rescinded for Independence Mall

Lidl offers a wage and benefits package that includes healthcare for all full and part-time employees.

The Independence Mall renovation will also include Dick Sporting Goods, Five Below, Ulta, and several new restaurants.