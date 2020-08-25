Man charged in deadly Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in mid-July in Wilmington.

Officers from the US Marshals Task Force arrested William Lamont Slater, 35, in Charleston on Monday.

Slater is accused of fatally shooting Michael Carr in the 200 block of Gores Row on July 11 while Carr was driving.

Carr, 44, was driving a white Chevy Blazer when he was shot. Police found him lying on the ground after he hit a utility pole in the 1000-block of Ann Street.