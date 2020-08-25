More arrests, 2 injuries after pared-down RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — At least seven people were arrested and two people were hospitalized during protests outside North Carolina’s scaled-back share of the Republican National Convention.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg police said officers used pepper spray on demonstrators and made arrests after a crowd surrounded a burning object in the street after 10 p.m. Monday.

A video posted to Twitter showed officers running their bikes over people and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Four more arrests were made after officers said someone cut down a flag outside police headquarters.

Police said they again used pepper spray and two people were hospitalized.