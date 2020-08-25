Old Fayetteville Road bridge in Leland to close for repairs

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the bridge across Sturgeon Creek on Old Fayetteville Road will be closed next week to allow crews to make needed repairs.

The closure will be from 8 a.m. on Monday until 5 p.m. on Friday.

During the roadwork, both lanes of Old Fayetteville Road at the bridge will remain closed to all thru traffic.

Detours for Village and Lanvale roads will be posted along the road.

The NCDOT is responsible for the maintenance and repair of larger state-owned roads throughout the town, including Old Fayetteville Road, Village Road, Highway 17, Highway 74/76, Lanvale Road and South Navassa Road.