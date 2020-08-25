Vegetative debris pick up plans announced for unincorporated parts of Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release) – Residents in the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County should prepare now for the collection of their vegetative debris from Hurricane Isaias. Residents will need to place their debris in in the right-of-way of their property no later than the evening of Sunday, Aug. 30.

Crews will make one pass across the county and could arrive in any area as early as Monday. Any vegetative debris that is not on the right-of-way by Sunday evening will not be collected.

A right-of-way is generally defined as the edge of your property before the curb. If you have a sidewalk, ditch, or utility line in front of your house, make sure that your debris does not cover or restrict these areas.

This service will only include the private roads in the unincorporated areas of the county, including private roads in gated communities. The service will also collect any tree hangers or leaners in the rights-of-way.

This service will not collect or remove tree hangers or leaners that are on private property outside of a right-of-way. Residents who need help cutting fallen trees are encouraged to call the Crisis Clean Up hotline now to request free help: 844-965-1386 (toll-free).

Debris Placement Instructions

All vegetative debris must be placed in the right-of-way

Place debris at the edge of your property before the curb

Vegetative debris must be at least three feet from electrical utility poles and boxes, fire hydrants, and water and gas meters

Large pieces of vegetative debris are preferred by the contractor

Avoid these actions to ensure collection of your vegetative debris:

Do not place vegetative debris on the road

Do not place vegetative debris in plastic bags

Do not stack or lean vegetative debris on trees, poles, or other structures

Do not cover or restrict sidewalks, ditches, or utility lines with debris

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is currently collecting vegetative debris from the rights-of-way on state maintained roads. Some of the most affected neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas are already along state-maintained roads, which could mean that the NCDOT’s service will cover debris in these areas rather than the County’s collection efforts.

Several neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County include both private and state roads. If you are not sure if you live along a state or a private road, contact NCDOT at 910-754-6527 or Brunswick County GIS at 910-253-2390.

Individuals can find the latest information about debris collection in the unincorporated areas of the county at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/isaiasdebris

For media inquiries, contact the Public Information Officer at 910.253.2995 or email meagan.kascsak@brunswickcountync.gov

Residents can find the latest information from the County concerning Emergency Services and COVID-19 at http://brunswickcountync.gov/news

Individuals can also follow the County’s social media and sign up for emails on emergency updates at http://brunswickcountync.gov/info/email/

County Contact Information & Virtual Services During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Brunswick County is urging individuals to visit our website and to call or email county departments for assistance first before visiting county offices. The County now requires appointments for in-person visits. Not sure who to contact? Call our main line and we can help direct your calls.