Wilmington murder suspect found in Atlanta after 3 month search

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a murder in May.

The Wilmington Police Department said Edward Demorris Huckabee, 38, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Atlanta, Ga. earlier Tuesday evening, ending a three-month-long search for the second suspect in the May homicide of Shawn Grady. He is charged with First Degree Murder.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, May 18, Wilmington police responded to the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue in reference to a shooting around 1:15 p.m. Officers found Shawn Lavern Grady, 50, in critical condition. He was transported to NHRMC and later died from his injuries.

Edward’s brother, Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder two days later.