Woman charged in T-bone crash with Navassa police chief

HARRELLS, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged after causing a traffic accident involving the Navassa police chief Monday night.
The accident occurred around 6:24 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 and NC 41 near Harrells in Sampson County.
Maritza Lopez of Wallace was driving west on NC 41 in a black Nissan passenger car.
Preston Howell, who is the Navassa police chief, was operating a blue Dodge pickup and traveling north on U.S. Highway 421.
According to the highway patrol, Lopez failed to yield at the intersection striking Preston’s pickup on its side.
No one was hurt.
Lopez was charged with not having an operator’s license and a yield violation.