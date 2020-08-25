Woman charged in T-bone crash with Navassa police chief

HARRELLS, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged after causing a traffic accident involving the Navassa police chief Monday night.

The accident occurred around 6:24 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 and NC 41 near Harrells in Sampson County.

- Advertisement -

Maritza Lopez of Wallace was driving west on NC 41 in a black Nissan passenger car.

Preston Howell, who is the Navassa police chief, was operating a blue Dodge pickup and traveling north on U.S. Highway 421.

According to the highway patrol, Lopez failed to yield at the intersection striking Preston’s pickup on its side.

Related Article: Brunswick County man accused of raping woman

No one was hurt.

Lopez was charged with not having an operator’s license and a yield violation.