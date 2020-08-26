20-year-old Ocean Isle Beach woman charged in deadly shooting

LONGS, SC (WWAY/WBTW) — A 20-year-old Ocean Isle Beach woman was charged with murder after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Longs.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. on Sun Colony Blvd. Officers found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

Christina Taryn Bottoms, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said evidence and witnesses suggest Bottoms shot the victim after an argument. According to arrest warrants, the victim was struck in the head. Witnesses said they heard the argument and then gunshots, followed by Bottoms lying on top of the victim in a bed, according to warrants.

No other suspects are wanted in connection with the case and there is no additional threat to the community, police said.

Bottoms is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.