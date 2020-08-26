Authorities: Man charged with DWI following chase in Tar Heel

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man is accused of leading authorites on a chase in the Tar Heel area for several hours on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a four-wheeler on Highway 87 in Tar Heel.

While talking with the driver, Casey Dale Browning, the troopers were reportedly given two fake names. While confronting him about his information, Browning allegedly jumped and ran into the woods behind the Tar Heel Rescue Squad building.

Assistance was requested from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and several deputies along with a drone were dispatched to the area. Officers searched a wooded area behind Tar Heel Rescue to Chickenfoot Road along Tar Heel Road.

After several hours of searching, the sheriff’s office says a trooper conducting line patrol on Tar Heel Road spotted Browning run into the woods behind a home. After several minutes, troopers were able arrest him.

Browning, 37, of Chapel Hill, is charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, and fictitious information to officer.

Browning was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.