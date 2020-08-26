Boil water advisory scheduled for Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been scheduled for Independence Mall at 3500 Oleander Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The advisory will remain in place while an outside contractor removes three fire hydrants that have been relocated on the property.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.