Drug bust nets multiple arrests in North Carolina

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says four people have been arrested following a drug investigation with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and the Raleigh Police Department.

According to a new release, detectives from New Hanover, Brunswick, and ATF arrested Lorenzo Coston, 31, near 7th and Mears streets in Wilmington and seized two ounces of cocaine from his vehicle.

Authorities then executed search warrants in Brunswick County at 1018 Ashland Way and at 5221 Trinity Village Lane Apt. 103 in Wake County, which yielded 18 ounces of cocaine, two handguns, marijuana, and cash.

NHSO says Kathy Moses, 57, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on cocaine charges. William Baptiste, 31, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

“Raleigh Police Drug and Vice Team 1 assisted with the search of the residence at Trinity Village Lane where a stolen Glock handgun from Wilmington was located along with marijuana,” according to the release. “The investigation in Raleigh led Detectives to a vehicle containing a safe where a large sum of US currency was located.”

Raleigh Police Department arrested Coston’s girlfriend, Monica Moses, after reportedly finding 20 ounces of cocaine, three guns, and more than $100,000 in cash.

Coston is currently in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $3 million secure bond. He faces 26 charges, 25 are drug-related.