Fayetteville man is Duke Health’s 1,000th patient to recover from COVID-19

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — After 32 days at Duke Hospital in Durham, Maury Turner just recovered from COVID-19. He was able to walk out with his wife, Stephanie, and his daughter, carrying his new grandchild.

“That moment was like a new lease on life,” said Turner, now home in Fayetteville with his family.

The 53-year-old Air Force and Army veteran is Duke Hospital’s 1,000th patient to recover from this deadly virus. Though he’s often been honored for his sacrifices to the nation, he’s now saluting frontline health workers for theirs.

At one point, Turner said he was hooked to a ventilator after coughing up blood.

He said faith and Duke staff pulled him through.

“I can’t tell you how many tears I’ve shed with the nurses and the doctors that held my hand, prayed with me,” Turner said. “They’re warriors. I didn’t realize that until I was in the valley with COVID. I remember going into that day you know–Lord if this is your will, I’m there. If it’s not, I don’t want to be there.”

