‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has cast her husband as the best hope for America’s future in a Rose Garden address.

President Donald Trump turned to family, farmers and the trappings of the presidency Tuesday on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

Trump himself pardoned a reformed felon, used the White House grounds to elevate his wife’s keynote address and oversaw a naturalization ceremony for immigrants in the midst of the prime-time program.

The welcoming tone was at odds with some of his policies, which are aimed at reducing both legal and illegal immigration.

Early ratings indicate the first night’s viewership was down from the Democrats’ opening night.